Sindh Government Spokesperson, Sumeta Afzal Syed, visited various areas alongside polio teams. During the visit, she personally administered polio drops to children and emphasized that children are the future of Pakistan.

She urged all parents to ensure their children receive the essential polio vaccination. She also mentioned that the Sindh Government is making every effort to advance the vision of making Pakistan Polio-free, and soon Pakistan will become a polio-free country.