APHC delegation meets PM Shehbaz Sharif on Solidarity Day

Muzaffarabad: The delegation of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference met the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

According to details, the delegation thanked the Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for expressing the unwavering support on the Kashmir solidarity day.

Ameer of Jammu and Kashmir Refugees of 1989 Uzair Ahmed Ghazali apprised Shehbaz Sharif about the problems being faced by the refugees and presented the Charter of Demand for the resettlement project.

The delegation comprised of 5 member led by convener Ghulam Muhammad Sufi met with the PM along with Federal Ministers Kashmir Affairs Ameer Maqam, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain and Atta Tarar while Prime Minister AJK Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, Speaker Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, former Prime Minister AJK Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan were also present during the meeting.

Ghulam Mohammad Sufi said that Pakistan is the main party on the Kashmir issue and the advocate of the oppressed Kashmiris.

He opined that Kashmir issue must be resolved according to the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people under the resolutions passed by the United Nations.

He also praised the Pakistan’s efforts on the political, diplomatic and moral fronts for a just and sustainable solution to the Kashmir issue and marked them as commendable.

He said that the Kashmiri people have never accepted Indian military rule, they will continue their struggle and resistance till their independence from Indian Illegal occupation.

Uzair Ahmed Ghazali on the occasion said that Pakistan has always supported the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people to resolve the Kashmir issue, for a peaceful and lasting solution, while India is making conspiracies to confuse the issue of Kashmir besides ignoring international norms.

Uzair told the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, that since 1989, around 8500 Kashmiri families have migrated to Pakistan with a total population of 45600 people.

He said that in the refugee settlements established after 1990, more families than the capacity are forced to live with difficulties, while three thousand Kashmiri families are forced to live in rented houses in different cities.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan was also apprised that the Kashmiri refugees neither have land nor houses to live in.

Uzair appealed the Prime Minister of Pakistan to provide land to the refugees of 1989, similar as the land was given to the refugees of 1947, 1965 and 1971.

He also told about the issues of domicile and property rights, adding that the Kashmiri refugees of 1989 are getting an average of Rs 19,500 monthly living allowance per family, in which it has become impossible to pay foodstuff, children’s education, utility bills, medical treatment and house rent for the whole month.

“Kashmiri refugees are forced to face severe financial difficulties”, he added.

Uzair reminded Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif that in 2021, during the meeting with the delegation of the Kashmiri 1989 refugees, he had promised as the leader of the opposition in Muzaffarabad that if he gets the opportunity, he would increase the allowance of refugees to Rs:5000 per person.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the Minister concerned for immediate increase in allowance as promised by him and solve other problems.

They also presented a comprehensive Charter of Demand to the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, for settlement of the refugees and other issues.

He also appealed the Prime Minister of Pakistan to give representation to Jammu and Valley in the Legislative Assembly.

The delegation that met the Prime Minister of Pakistan included the Secretary General of All Party Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir Advocate Pervez Ahmad Shah, Syed Gulshan Ahmed and Muhammad Ashraf Dar.