Lady Gaga loves to ‘touch hearts’ as she celebrates 14th Grammy win

News Desk

Lady Gaga is elated over winning her 14th Grammy. The singer, who won the best pop duo/group performance award alongside Bruno Mars for their song “Die with a Smile,” has turned to her Instagram to mark the achievement. “My 14th Grammy award is a very special one,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and the award.

“Being a songwriter, all I want to do is tell stories that touch peoples hearts,” said Gaga. “Telling this story with Bruno about love is truly a piece of my soul-love is what we all need right now.”

“Thank you little monsters-wherever you go that’s where I’ll follow,” she noted.

This comes as Bruno himself admitted: “I’m so honored to be a part of this song with you. I’m so honoured to have a small part in your giant musical legacy and I really, truly believe that God gave us the song to sing together,” he said. “So thank you so much.”

