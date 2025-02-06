Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini named new Aga Khan

The Aga Khan, who became the spiritual leader of the world´s millions of Ismaili Muslims at age 20 as a Harvard undergraduate and poured a material empire built on billions of dollars in tithes into building homes, hospitals and schools in developing countries, died Tuesday. He was 88.

His Aga Khan Development Network and the Ismaili religious community announced that His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, the Aga Khan IV and 49th hereditary imam of the Shiite Ismaili Muslims, died in Portugal surrounded by his family.

Rahim Al-Hussaini was named as the new Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslims. He was designated as the Aga Khan V in his father´s will.

Over decades, the Aga Khan evolved into a business magnate and a philanthropist, moving between the spiritual and the worldly with ease.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called him “a symbol of peace, tolerance and compassion in our troubled world.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called him a very good friend and “an extraordinarily compassionate global leader.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan, praising his visionary leadership, faith, and generosity.

In a post on his X handle, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted Aga Khan’s enduring legacy, which transcended borders and brought hope and progress to countless communities in need. He described Prince Karim Aga Khan as a remarkable leader devoted to uplifting communities worldwide. Condolences poured in online from charity groups he supported, as well as the equestrian world, where he was a well-known figure.

The Aga Khan Development Network, his main philanthropic organization, deals mainly with issues of health care, housing, education and rural economic development. It says it works in over 30 countries and has an annual budget of about $1 billion for nonprofit development activities. Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani also extended his condolences, calling Prince Karim Aga Khan a great humanitarian dedicated to peace and humanity.

In his condolence message, he acknowledged Aga Khan’s lifelong commitment to social welfare, particularly in education and healthcare. His numerous initiatives for underprivileged and middle-class communities have benefited millions and will be remembered as part of his enduring legacy. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar expressed deep sadness over the passing of Aga Khan, highlighting his immense philanthropic contributions globally. In a message on X, Dar emphasised the Aga Khan’s special bond with Pakistan and his unmatched role in the nation’s development.

“His unwavering commitment to improving communities worldwide leaves an indelible legacy,” Dar wrote, adding that Pakistan would forever cherish his contributions. He extended heartfelt condolences to the Aga Khan’s family and the Ismaili community.