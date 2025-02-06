Digital Pakistan, YJA sign MoU to promote cybersecurity awareness

Digital Pakistan, under the leadership of its founder Ammar Jaffri, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Young Journalists Association (YJA) represented by its President, M. Yousaf.

The partnership aims to enhance the nation’s digital literacy, promote cybersecurity awareness, and drive initiatives for a tech-driven future, said a press release. Both organizations recognize the crucial role of media in educating the public on responsible digital platform usage.

Through this collaboration, media partners will be provided with expert-driven content, workshops, and crisis management support to ensure accurate reporting and widespread coverage of digital transformation efforts in Pakistan. Under the agreement, Digital Pakistan will organize training sessions on cybersecurity, while media outlets will broadcast educational content to foster a digitally empowered society.

The collaboration will also focus on handling cyber scandals, misinformation, and promoting innovative content through interviews, talk shows, and documentaries.

M. Yousaf emphasized the importance of this alliance, stating, “The Young Journalists Association is committed in using its platform to raise awareness on key issues like cybersecurity, helping shape a more secure digital landscape for Pakistan.”