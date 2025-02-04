Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.94. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.60 and Rs 281.10, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 5.17 to close at Rs285.04 against the last day’s closing of Rs290.21, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.79, whereas a decrease of Rs 4.08 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs342.76 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs346.84. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 3 paisa each to close at Rs 75.97 and Rs74.39 respectively.