The World in Slumber

As the sun rises over the majestic peaks of Kashmir on the 5th of February, Pakistan and its people stand in solemn solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren. Kashmir Day is not merely a date on the calendar; it is a poignant reminder of a struggle that has been etched in blood, tears, and unyielding resilience. It is a day to reflect on the plight of a people who have endured decades of oppression, yet whose voices remain stifled by the deafening silence of the world.

For over seven decades, the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir have lived under the shadow of sheer brutality. The stories that emerge from the valley are not just tales of conflict but harrowing accounts of human rights violations that shake the very conscience of humanity. Extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, and the use of pellet guns that have blinded children and women are not mere allegations-they are documented realities. The world has seen the images, read the reports, and heard the cries, yet it chooses to slumber.

The revocation of Article 370 in August 2019 was not just a legal maneuver by India; it was a blatant attempt to erase the identity of Kashmiris. Overnight, the region was turned into an open-air prison, with communication blackouts, curfews, and a military presence that suffocated every semblance of normalcy. The world watched as Kashmir was stripped of its autonomy, yet the response was muted, the outrage absent.

Pakistan has consistently raised its voice against these atrocities, standing as a beacon of hope for the Kashmiri people. On Kashmir Day, the nation renews its pledge to support the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination, a right promised to them by the United Nations. Yet, the question remains: why does the world remain silent? Why do the champions of human rights turn a blind eye to the suffering of millions?

The answer lies not in ignorance but in geopolitics. The world’s silence is a testament to the power of economic interests and strategic alliances. Kashmir, it seems, is a price too small to pay for disrupting the status quo. The moral high ground that nations so proudly claim crumbles when confronted with the realities of realpolitik.

But the people of Kashmir are not waiting for the world to awaken. Their unbroken spirit their shield. They continue to resist, to hope, and to dream of a day when they will be free to determine their own destiny. Pakistan stands with them having shared bond of humanity and history.

As we observe Kashmir Day, let us not only remember the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people but also question our own complicity in their suffering. The world may live in deep ignorant sleep, but our conscience must remain awake. The cries of Kashmir are a call to action, a reminder that silence in the face of injustice is not neutrality-it is complicity.

The world must awaken from its slumber. The time to act is now, for every moment of delay is a moment too long for the people of Kashmir. Their struggle is not just their own; it is a test of the world’s collective conscience. Will we pass, or will we fail? The choice is ours.