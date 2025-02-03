Food exporters delegation leaves for KSA to explore opportunities

A 14-member delegation of Pakistani food exporters from south Punjab on Sunday left for Saudi Arabia on a ten-day visit to explore export avenues and strengthening trade relations.

Abdul Rehman, leader of the delegation, said that the visit aligns with Pakistan’s broader strategy to diversify exports and enhance trade with Gulf countries, reinforcing its position as a reliable supplier of quality food products. He said the delegation will engage in a series of result-oriented meetings with their Saudi counterparts to explore new business prospects and enhance bilateral trade.

Pakistan’s food industry has been witnessing steady growth, with Saudi Arabia emerging as a key market for various food products, including snacks and processed food. The delegation’s visit is part of ongoing efforts to boost exports, capitalize on Saudi Arabia’s high demand for quality food products, and strengthen trade ties between the two countries, he added.

He said the agenda includes engagements with major Saudi importers, distributors, and supermarket chains to identify opportunities for increasing the presence of Pakistani food products, especially snacks. “We will explore collaborations in food processing, packaging, and halal certification to meet Saudi Arabia’s stringent food safety and quality standards,” he added.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share strong economic and trade relations, with food exports playing a crucial role in bilateral trade. This visit is expected to further strengthen economic cooperation by expanding market access for Pakistani food products.

Abdul Rehman expressed optimism about the potential for positive outcomes, including agreements and partnerships that could benefit both countries. He also noted the expectation of securing long-term contracts and increasing market share in Saudi Arabia’s growing food sector.