Slow internet speeds in Pakistan: The impact of weak infrastructure

In today’s interconnected world, internet speed and connectivity serve as critical pillars for economic growth and social interaction. Pakistan, with its rapidly expanding digital landscape, boasts 111 million internet users, 71.7 million active social media users, and 52.3 million WhatsApp users. The number of social media profiles reached 303.21 million in 2024, while broadband subscribers have already crossed 142 million. Internet penetration in the country currently stands at 45.7%, marking a 22.1% increase since 2023, and is expected to reach 53.57% by 2025. This highlights the continuous growth in the number of internet users in Pakistan, where the increasing demand for connectivity calls for an expansion in internet infrastructure.

Despite this progress, internet users across Pakistan have been experiencing slow speeds and frequent disconnections, highlighting the nation’s strained digital infrastructure. The government has cited several reasons for these disruptions, including faults in undersea cables connecting Pakistan to global networks. A PTA report claims that insufficient fiberisation, power cuts, and telecom infrastructure are to blame for the slow internet speed. However, deeper structural issues persist, with outdated and fragmented infrastructure and an insufficient internet spectrum unable to meet growing demand. Pakistan’s internet infrastructure operates on just 274 MHz of spectrum, far below the required capacity, leading to frequent network congestion. The country also relies on approximately 8 terabytes of bandwidth from existing cables, which is inadequate to cater to the rising need for high-speed connectivity.

Submarine cables, though often overlooked, are essential for enabling international connectivity and forming the backbone of the modern, digitally connected world, providing crucial support for high-speed internet access. Resilient countries like Australia, Japan, and Singapore maintain high redundancy by laying multiple cables along different routes, ensuring uninterrupted internet services even if one cable fails. In contrast, countries with fewer redundant systems face immediate disruptions. Pakistan currently depends on just seven submarine cables for its internet connectivity. To enhance reliability and reduce the impact of faults, the country urgently needs additional cables to ensure consistent speed and uninterrupted connectivity in the face of growing digital demands.

Recognizing the importance of addressing these challenges, the government has announced plans to enhance internet services by linking Pakistan with two new submarine cables. Among these is the 45,000-kilometer two Africa Pearls cable, designed to improve internet speed and reliability. With a capacity of 180 terabits per second, this cable is a key component of efforts to strengthen connectivity across Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. Once operational, it is expected to double Pakistan’s digital bandwidth, providing much-needed relief to users struggling with slow internet speeds and frequent disruptions. The cable has already landed in Pakistan and is set to become operational in the coming months, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s digital transformation.

Additionally, Starlink’s application to launch internet services in Pakistan is currently under government review, signaling a potential leap forward in connectivity. If approved, Starlink’s advanced satellite internet services could significantly complement these initiatives, accelerating Pakistan’s journey towards a more connected and digitally empowered future. The government has declared 2025 as the “Year of 5G” and has unveiled ambitious plans to revolutionize the digital infrastructure. Key goals include increasing the average broadband speed from the current 15 Mbps to 50-100 Mbps and expanding Fibre-To-The-Site (FTTS) coverage from 20% to 60%. A 5G spectrum auction, scheduled for April 2025, is being positioned as a landmark step towards a digitally advanced Pakistan. Furthermore, the government aims to boost fixed broadband (FBB) penetration, currently below 2%, to 20% within five years.

The IT Minister has emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding and advancing Pakistan’s IT and telecom industry, identifying it as a top national priority. To achieve this vision, significant upgrades to existing infrastructure are underway, focusing on key areas such as increasing tower density, expanding broadband access and addressing cybersecurity challenges. These initiatives are designed to enhance connectivity, foster economic growth, and provide citizens with a secure and reliable digital environment. By prioritizing these measures, the government aims to strengthen the digital backbone of the country and position Pakistan as a competitive player in the global digital economy.

Pakistan’s digital infrastructure requires comprehensive support across all fronts to meet growing demands. The need for 5G to address bandwidth congestion, enhanced fiber connectivity for mobile towers, and stronger linkages with international internet cables are critical components of this vision. Efforts are actively underway, with the government announcing the rollout of 5G, plans to expand fiber connectivity, and the arrival of four additional submarine cables next year. These advancements are set to nearly double the country’s internet capacity, ensuring a robust and future-ready digital infrastructure for the next two to five years, paving the way for sustained connectivity and growth.