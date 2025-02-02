US seizes 39 domains tied to cybercrime group in Pakistan

The US Department of Justice announced the seizure of 39 domains and associated servers operated by a Pakistan-based cybercrime group.

The websites, run by a network known as Saim Raza, also referred to as HeartSender, were used to sell phishing kits and fraud-enabling tools. These sites have been active since at least 2020, targeting businesses and individuals across the globe.

The coordinated operation, carried out in collaboration with the Dutch National Police, aimed to disrupt the activities of this international marketplace that has facilitated cybercrime for years.

The group, which offered services such as email extractors, scam pages, and phishing toolkits, primarily targeted victims in the US, leading to over $3 million in financial losses.

According to officials, Saim Raza made these tools widely available and even provided instructional content, such as YouTube videos, to guide users on how to execute malicious schemes.

Resources were designed to bypass anti-spam software and assist cybercriminals in their fraud operations, especially those involved in business email compromise (BEC) schemes. The BEC fraud typically involves tricking companies into sending payments to hacker-controlled accounts, resulting in significant financial damage.

The seizure is a critical step in disrupting the global reach of these cybercriminal networks, as it removes a key provider of tools used by transnational criminal groups and other malicious actors.

The Justice Department, working with the FBI’s Houston Field Office, underscored the importance of such international cooperation in combating cybercrime.

Officials praised the Netherlands for its significant assistance in the operation, which highlights the growing challenges in tackling phishing and other forms of cybercrime. The arrest of these online markets demonstrates an escalating effort by global law enforcement to curb the spread of cybercrime activities that exploit the digital ecosystem for profit.

The FBI continues to investigate the case, and the Justice Department is working with international partners to track the full extent of the group’s operations and its impact.