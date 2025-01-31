Zara Noor Abbas calls her pregnancy phase ‘worst time ever’

Celebrated actress Zara Noor Abbas opened up about the struggles she underwent during her pregnancy journey.

Zara Noor Abbas, celebrated for her diverse and captivating performances, has captured the hearts of many with her dynamic roles on screen.

Beyond her acting prowess, Zara actively engages with her fans on social media, offering glimpses into her life. Recently, she took to Instagram and during a Q&A session, a fan reached out to her, asking about overcoming anxiety during pregnancy. The actress shared her own experience and the challenges she faced.

In response to a fan’s inquiry, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress opened up about her personal journey through pregnancy, describing it as one of the most challenging phases of her life.

“Pregnancy is one of the most toughest stages of your life. I mean, mine was. It was tough,” she shared, reflecting on the difficulties she faced.

Zara Noor Abbas found herself unable to walk, go to the bathroom, or even eat. Exhaustion weighed heavily on her, and she candidly admitted that it felt like the worst experience imaginable.

She expressed her deep gratitude for the unwavering support she received from her family and close friends.

“Allah, my parents and some very very very close friends made me go through that time,” the actress explained. The Phaans actress welcomed a baby girl with her husband Asad Siddiqui.