Shalirmar Express encounters incident in Shadra, three coaches fall from bridge

Three Coaches of Shalimar Express Derail Near Shadra: On Friday morning, three coaches of the Shalimar Express fell from a bridge near Shadra as the train was traveling from Lahore to Karachi. According to sources, the accident caused the closure of the up-and-down track, disrupting the schedules of trains traveling from Lahore to Faisalabad.

Railway officials, however, confirmed that a relief crane has been dispatched to Shahdara station and assured that no casualties occurred. The Shalimar Express is a daily passenger train operated by Pakistan Railways between Karachi and Lahore, covering a distance of 1,286 kilometers in approximately 18 hours and 40 minutes.

Pakistan Railways, the state-owned operator established in 1861 as the North Western State Railway, has its headquarters in Lahore. It operates 7,789 kilometers (4,840 miles) of track across the country, from Peshawar to Karachi, and serves 482 stations, providing both freight and passenger services.