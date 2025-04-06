Travel alert: Saudi Arabia suspends visas for Pakistan and 13 other countries

Saudi Arabia has introduced new travel restrictions for citizens of 14 countries. This decision affects multiple-entry visas for business, tourism, and family visits. Countries include Pakistan, India, Egypt, and others. The suspension is timed ahead of the upcoming Hajj season.

The new restrictions will take effect on April 13, 2025. Individuals holding short-term visas can enter or stay in Saudi Arabia until that date. However, their permission to remain in the Kingdom will end on April 13, regardless of their visa’s validity. Non-compliance may lead to a five-year ban on re-entry.

This abrupt policy change impacts various visa categories, including single and multiple-entry business visas. Tourist e-visas and family visit visas are also included. Even valid multi-entry business visa holders cannot enter the country after the deadline.

The sudden shift is likely to disrupt travel plans for many expatriates and business professionals. Authorities advise travelers from affected nations to avoid planning trips to Saudi Arabia beyond mid-April 2025, even with valid visas. No official reason has been provided for this significant change in visa policies.