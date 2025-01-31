Government expected to hike petrol and diesel prices tonight

The government is expected to increase petrol prices by Rs1.24 per litre and diesel prices by Rs4.49 per litre from tonight for the next two weeks, primarily due to a surge in global petroleum prices.

International POL prices have seen an upward trend, driven by disruptions in shipping routes through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, which have inflated the costs of US and African crude grades. Industry and official sources estimate that petrol prices will rise by Rs1.24 per litre, bringing Mogas to Rs257.37 per litre from its current Rs256.13 per litre.

Similarly, diesel prices are projected to increase by Rs4.49 per litre, setting the new price at Rs265.44 per litre. Kerosene oil is also expected to see a hike of Rs5.93 per litre, while LDO may rise by Rs5.05 per litre.

Previously, through a notification issued on January 15, the federal government had raised petrol prices by Rs3.47 per litre, effective until January 31. According to the Finance Division, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) had also increased by Rs2.61 per litre, reaching Rs260.95 from Rs258.34.