Major, soldier martyred, 6 terrorists killed in N Waziristan

Two Pakistan army personnel, including a major, were martyred in a gun battle with terrorists in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The clash occurred during an intelligence-based operation conducted by security forces on the night of January 29-30. According to the military’s media wing, during the operation, Pakistani troops effectively engaged a terrorist hideout, resulting in the death of six militants.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Major Hamza Israr, 29, from Rawalpindi, who was leading his troops in the operation, and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, 26, from Naseerabad. Both men were recognised for their courage and ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Following the clash, security forces launched a sanitisation operation in the area to eliminate any remaining terrorists.

