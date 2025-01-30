Imran pens letter to CJP on rights ‘violation’, poll ‘rigging’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a lengthy 349-page letter to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Aminuddin, addressing issues related to human rights violations, electoral fraud, and the arrests of PTI workers.

According to media reports, the letter includes reports detailing alleged election rigging, human rights violations, and the arrests of PTI members, particularly around November 26, 2024.

Khan stated that between November 24 and 27 last year, a large number of PTI workers were arrested. He also alleged that hospital records were sealed and later altered to manipulate facts.

In his letter, Khan criticised the judiciary for failing to provide justice despite repeated petitions against election fraud and ongoing human rights violations over the past 18 months. He claimed that PTI workers were subjected to forced disappearances, injuries, and extrajudicial killings.

“The current government came into power through electoral fraud and historic rigging,” he wrote. “This unconstitutional regime has inflicted severe oppression on PTI, demolishing our offices and subjecting our leaders to brutal torture.”

Khan also addressed his controversial arrest on May 9, 2023, stating that he was unlawfully detained from the premises of the Islamabad High Court. He accused authorities of deliberately broadcasting the arrest on television and social media to provoke public outrage.

He further alleged that peaceful protests against his arrest were hijacked by “infiltrators who incited violence to discredit PTI’s demonstrations”.