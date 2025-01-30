All issues will be resolved by upholding oath: Justice Shah

Senior Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has said that all issues will be resolved by upholding the oath. He said “I have no complaints from anyone that I am not the Chief Justice at this moment. I am currently the Senior Puisne Judge and I am happy with that.”

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected office-bearers of the Karachi Bar Association, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah further stated, “I am the Senior Puisne Judge at the moment, and I am contented with that. I have no complaints from anyone that I am not the Chief Justice. I should be addressed as the Senior Puisne Judge.”

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said, “The current Chief Justice of Pakistan is excellent, and I pray for him.” He further stated that the oath is not just words; it carries deep meaning. “Through it, we are imposing a responsibility on our souls to work for justice, truth, and the rule of law. We are taking an oath of commitment,” he added.

He said that an oath is not just a matter between individuals; it also involves Allah Almighty, as the oath is taken with the belief that Allah Almighty is present and observing. This oath is like a compass, showing the direction on how to face difficult situations. He added that whenever challenges arise, reciting the oath will resolve all matters. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah further stated that the oath is not just a promise; it is a sacred commitment made before Allah Almighty, with your conscience, adding it should not be broken.

He said that if the oath is broken, the entire system collapses, adding however, if we stand by the oath, there will never be any issue. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah further mentioned that Lord Thomas More wrote in his novel that an oath is like holding water in your hand; if you want to preserve the oath, you must not open your hand, but keep it steady in the same position.

He said that the field of law is indeed related to knowledge and wisdom, and knowledge and wisdom are essential, but if there is no courage, then one should not become a lawyer. Courage is the real story. He further said that you will face pressure, temptation will be offered, and many things will come your way, but never abandon the oath.

On this occasion, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah also recited a famous poem by Allama Iqbal, ” Perwaz he donon ki isi aik faza me! Girgas ka jahan aur he Shaheen ka jahan aur!” [Both soar in the same sky, but the vulture has a different world, and the eagle has a different one.]

Earlier, he administered the oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of the Karachi Bar Association. During this time, lawyers also chanted slogans in favor of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.