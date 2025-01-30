Pakistan fully supports China’s One Belt, One Road initiative: Tarar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar Advocate has reaffirmed government’s unwavering resolve to further strengthen Pak-China relations.

Attaullah Tarar was addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday organized by China Media Group (CMG) in connection with the Chinese Lunar New Year and Spring Festival. Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan-China friendship is deeper than the oceans, sweeter than honey and taller than Himalayas.

He said the incumbent government is the custodian of this time tested friendship and is committed to transfer this bond to new generations. Highlighting the deep rooted bilateral ties between both the countries, the Minister said Islamabad fully supports President Xi Jinping’s One Belt, One Road initiative as Pakistan’s own economic benefits are linked with this mega initiative. He said China has always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh highlighted China’s remarkable economic and social progress, emphasizing its role as a model for development.

The Minister praised China for uplifting its people through a strong welfare system, eliminating economic disparities, and significantly improving living standards. He stated that China has successfully removed the gap between the rich and poor and has become a global example of sustainable development. He shed light on China’s economic transformation, citing its $3.5 trillion in exports, achieved through high-quality, affordable products and a business-friendly environment.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh emphasized that a strong focus on education and technical training has been key to China’s industrial and technological advancement, along with ease of doing business, enabling rapid economic growth and global competitiveness. He noted that Pakistan, despite its potential, faces economic challenges. Pakistan has a 9-10% share in global poverty, but the government is taking initiatives to improve living standards and has successfully reduced the rising pace of inflation. He also highlighted that the government has set a $35 billion target for remittances to boost economic stability. Reflecting on Pakistan’s economic journey, the minister pointed out that from 1947 to 1990, Pakistan was on a strong growth trajectory despite limited resources. During that period, Pakistan’s GDP was 50% higher than India’s.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh recalled that Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh once sought advice from Dr. Mahbub ul Haq regarding Pakistan’s economic policies. However, post-1990, India’s economy surged, growing 12 times faster than Pakistan’s due to policy consistency and economic reforms. Highlighting his own contributions to Pakistan’s education sector, the Minister mentioned his 35-year tenure as a Board Member of FAST University and his role in establishing its fifth campus in Chiniot. He stated that he has learned from China’s education model, which prioritizes technical skills and innovation.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh reaffirmed the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China, stressing that China’s unwavering support has been instrumental in Pakistan’s infrastructure and economic development. He credited CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) for revolutionizing Pakistan’s connectivity, trade, and energy sectors. He said that China’s investment through CPEC has not only enhanced Pakistan’s transportation network but also created thousands of jobs and boosted industrial growth. He also emphasized Pakistan’s strategic advantage due to its deep-sea ports, particularly Gwadar, which holds immense potential for regional trade.

The Minister concluded by reiterating the need for policy consistency, investment in education, and industrial growth to follow China’s path of progress. He asserted that China is a true model for development, and Pakistan can achieve similar success by adopting its strategic policies.