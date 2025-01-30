The Withering Land

Blessed with abundant natural resources and breathtaking landscapes, Pakistan is among the most vulnerable nations to climate change.

Pakistan contributes less than one per cent to global greenhouse gas emissions but it is still one of the most affected countries by climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index. The nation is witnessing an alarming environmental decline, driven by the rising intensity of heatwaves and deforestation. These twin challenges are not only disrupting ecosystems but also straining an already fragile economy; a threat to food security, water availability, and public health.

Heatwaves have become a recurring nightmare for Pakistan, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels. In recent years, temperatures exceeded 500C, pushing the limits of human survival.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the frequency and intensity of heat waves have increased significantly over the past two decades, with 2022 and 2023 being among the hottest years on record.

The impact of these heat waves is far-reaching. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat has led to a surge in heatstroke cases. Hospitals in affected regions report overcrowding during peak summer months, with limited resources to treat heat-related illnesses. Moreover, the scorching temperatures have exacerbated water shortages, as evaporation rates spike and groundwater reserves deplete. Rural communities of Pakistan, already grappling with poverty, are the hardest hit, as they rely heavily on agriculture and natural water sources for their livelihoods.

Deforestation is silently exacerbating the crisis. Pakistan has one of the lowest forest cover rates in the world, with only about 5 percent of its land area under forests, far below the global average of 31 percent. Alarmingly, the country is losing its remaining forests at an alarming rate. Data from Global Forest Watch reveals that Pakistan lost 4.1 percent of its tree cover in areas affected by deforestation in the last two decades. This loss is primarily driven by illegal logging, urban expansion, and the conversion of forest land into agricultural fields.

Forest fires have become a leading driver of deforestation. Margalla Hills National Park, a biodiversity hotspot spanning 12,605 hectares, has witnessed several devastating fires in recent months. The situation is getting worse due to weak enforcement of environmental laws.

The combination of heatwaves and deforestation is taking a heavy toll on Pakistan’s agriculture sector. Reduced rainfall and extreme temperatures are reducing crop yields, threatening food security and livelihoods. Pakistan’s metrological department observed a 42 percent decrease in rainfall from September to mid-January, which has resulted in considerable financial losses for farmers. Normally, we harvest 100 to 120 sacks of potatoes per acre; this year, it’s barely 60.

Trees act as natural air filters, absorbing pollutants and releasing oxygen. With deforestation on the rise, cities like Lahore, are experiencing worsening air quality, particularly during the winter months. Lahore, often ranked among the most polluted cities in the world, has seen its Air Quality Index (AQI) reach hazardous levels, forcing schools to close and residents to stay indoors.

Prolonged exposure to polluted air increases the risk of respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular problems, Children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable.

Climate change is also altering Pakistan’s weather patterns in profound ways. Cold spells that once lasted for months are now brief, with milder temperatures reducing snowfall in northern regions. During the 2024-25 winter season, areas renowned for heavy snowfall, such as Murree and Swat, experienced unusually scant snow. As global temperatures rise, these regions see delayed snowfall or rain instead of snow, disrupting local ecosystems and tourism-dependent economies.

Summers, on the other hand, have grown longer, drier, and more severe, persisting well into autumn. This shift has led to prolonged heatwaves and water shortages, creating a vicious cycle of environmental degradation and economic hardship. The changing climate is also affecting monsoon patterns, making rainfall more erratic and unpredictable. While some regions face droughts, others are hit by flash floods, further straining the country’s resources and infrastructure. However, rising temperatures accelerate glacial melt in the northern regions, leading to unpredictable water flows. While glacial melt initially increases water availability, it also raises the risk of devastating floods. The situation is further compounded by poor water management practices, including inefficient irrigation systems and the over-extraction of groundwater.

Addressing these challenges requires urgent and decisive action. Large-scale afforestation programs, such as the successful Billion Tree Tsunami project, must be expanded to restore Pakistan’s forest cover and enhance carbon sequestration. Strict enforcement of environmental laws, including penalties for illegal logging and land clearing, is essential to protect remaining forests. Sustainable urban planning, including the development of green spaces and the promotion of renewable energy, can help mitigate the impact of climate change in cities.

The withering land can still be saved, but the time to act is NOW. By adopting a holistic approach combining policy reforms, community engagement, and international cooperation, Pakistan can build a sustainable, climate-resilient future. The stakes are high, and the cost of inaction is too great to ignore. For the sake of future generations, Pakistan must rise to the occasion and take bold steps to combat climate change and protect its natural heritage.

The writer can be reached at umehabiba2210 @gmail.com