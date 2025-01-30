SBP injects over Rs523 billion in the market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Wednesday, injected Rs523.7 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO).Pakistani cuisine recipes

The SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on January 29, 2025 for 2-day tenor and as per results issued, accepted an amount of Rs224.7 billion offered through 9 bids.

The central bank received 9 bids for 2-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs224.7 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.05 to 12.16 percent. SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the 9 quotes for 2-day tenor at 12.05% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 2-day tenor and injected Rs299 billion into the market.

The central bank received 3 bids for 2-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs299 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.05 to 12.14 %.

The SBP accepted all the 3 quotes for 2-day tenor with the entire offered amount at 12.05% rate of return.