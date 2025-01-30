US diplomat, commerce minister discuss bilateral trade

US Charge d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and discussed ways and means to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties besides exploring future avenues for cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, the minister congratulated Baker and the US government on the smooth transition of power in the United States and expressed optimism about further enhancing bilateral relations in the coming years, a news release said.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening mutual trade and fostering collaboration in key economic sectors. The discussions centered on expanding cooperation in agriculture, focusing on value-added textiles and agricultural products, as well as exploring growth opportunities in the cotton industry.

The two sides also identified potential investment areas, including minerals, marine industries, textiles, and renewable energy.

The meeting concluded on a constructive note, with the minister and the US Charge d’Affaires expressing their determination to sustain the momentum of bilateral trade and investment engagements.

They reaffirmed their resolve to explore new avenues for cooperation aimed at fostering prosperity for both nations.