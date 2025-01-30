Punjab unwilling to relieve IGP Dr Usman on Center’s request

The federal government has approached the Punjab administration to obtain the services of Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar.

According to sources, the Punjab government declined the request, saying “unwarranted transfers of officers are unacceptable”. This marks the third time the federal government has sought Dr Anwar’s services, but Punjab reiterated its stance and apprised Islamabad of its refusal.

Officials stated that Dr Usman Anwar had been performing exceptionally well, and there was no need for a change at this time. “It is true that we have declined to relieve Dr Usman Anwar,” say sources. They further highlighted that law and order in Punjab had improved remarkably, with the crime rate dropping. Given these circumstances, the Punjab government sees no justification for an immediate change in police supervision.