PIA reopens eight international routes over past six months

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reinstated eight international routes over the past six months, as reported by national media citing details from the Aviation Ministry.

According to the ministry’s briefing to the National Assembly, the restored routes include flights from Islamabad to Paris, Turbat to Sharjah and Al Ain, Quetta to Jeddah, Gwadar to Muscat, Lahore to Kuwait and Madinah, and Faisalabad to Jeddah.

The Islamabad-Paris route resumed operations after nearly four and a half years, with Boeing 777 aircraft now servicing the route. Meanwhile, the Turbat-Sharjah and Turbat-Al Ain routes were restored after four and five months, respectively.

Flights between Gwadar and Muscat resumed after 13 months, utilizing ATR aircraft. The Quetta to Jeddah route, which had been inactive for over three years and four months, is now operational again. Similarly, the Faisalabad to Jeddah and Madinah routes were reinstated after the same period, with Airbus A320 aircraft servicing the flights.

The Lahore-Kuwait route was restored after seven months, also using Airbus A320 aircraft.

The Aviation Ministry acknowledged that seven routes were previously suspended due to an aircraft shortage, while the Islamabad-Paris route had been impacted by European Union restrictions.