Reviving Ties

For far too long, diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh have been constrained by the burden of history and lingering animosities and therefore, this flurry of developments (the latest of which is an announcement of direct flights between Dhaka, Karachi and Lahore) marks a significant turning point: a decisive opportunity to transcend past grievances and embrace a future rooted in collaboration and shared prosperity.

The scars from the 1971 war still loom large in the collective consciousness of both nations. Yet, the current global landscape presents a pressing need to reevaluate these ties. We are witnessing a palpable shift in sentiment among citizens in Bangladesh, especially post-Hasina, who are increasingly vocal about a desire for a new chapter. Remarks by interim administration and constant interactions at the highest level indicate that the governments are also ready to respond to this call with a resolute commitment to meaningful engagement.

At the heart of this revival lies the immense economic potential. Direct flights will not only ease travel barriers but also serve as a catalyst for unlocking dormant trade opportunities that are desperately needed. Standing at a mere $690 million, the current level of trade is merely a fraction of what it could be. There is no reason bilateral trade cannot flourish; increasing economic collaboration will create jobs and foster stability for communities that need it most.

Furthermore, cultural exchange is another indispensable aspect, wherein both nations, united by centuries of shared tradition, can immensely benefit from increased people-to-people interactions. Active engagement is crucial to dismantling longstanding stereotypes and building mutual respect and understanding. Through cultural dialogues, joint initiatives, and educational exchanges, we can lay the groundwork for a more positive and collaborative relationship.

However, for this revival to bear fruit, governments in New Delhi and Islamabad would have to display an unwavering commitment. Political will is essential, and both nations need to invest in diplomatic channels that are open, honest, and proactive. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s upcoming visit would, hopefully, help create a lasting legacy, which seems to have gripped the attention of media all the way from New York to New Delhi. After all, we haven’t gained anything from the sad era when anger overshadowed reason and ego towered over progress. *