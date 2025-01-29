Punjab CM forms 8-member committee for free plot distribution

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has established an 8-member committee to finalise the terms of reference (TORs) for distributing free plots to the public, Express News reported.

The committee’s mandate includes overseeing the development of 3 and 5-marla housing schemes and ensuring the completion of 20,000 homes in the province by February. CM Maryam Nawaz emphasised that the annual target of constructing 100,000 houses must be achieved without fail.

In Punjab’s 22 districts, 35 housing schemes and the development of 2,807 plots have already been completed. The CM has instructed the acceleration of development work in 7 districts, where 9 housing schemes and 1,119 plots are under development.

A special meeting chaired by CM Maryam Nawaz also reviewed the progress of the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program, which aims to provide free plots to homeless citizens.

The committee discussed the scheme in detail and reviewed the progress of loan distribution for the construction of houses, which has already helped fund the construction of 9,015 homes with loans amounting to Rs8.2 billion.

Additionally, 2,050 individuals have received the second installment of their construction loans.

The “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” initiative has seen significant progress, with 4,841 homes under construction and over 728,000 visits to the program’s portal.

More than 400,000 complete applications have been received, and 74,000 draft applications are in the process.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the security forces for consigning 5 Khawarijs to hell in the Gulistan area of Qilla Abdullah.

In her statement, the CM paid tribute to two sepoys of the security forces who embraced the exalted rank of martyrdom by foiling the attack of Khawarijs.

She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the families of the martyrs.

CM Punjab said, “I pay salute to the martyred Naik Tahir Khan, Lance Naik Tahir Iqbal and their families.”