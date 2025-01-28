Senator Sherry Rehman Stands with Journalists, Calls for Consultation on PECA Law

Islamabad, January 28, 2025 – In an interaction with journalists in the press gallery, Senator Sherry Rehman, Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), reiterated her party’s strong support for media freedom and freedom of expression.

“PPP has always stood by the media and freedom of speech,” Senator Sherry Rehman stated. “We do not want the media to be silenced.”

Commenting on the controversial PECA (Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act) law, Senator Rehman highlighted that media associations should have been consulted prior to the enactment of the law. “The media associations should have been taken into confidence on the PECA law,” she added.

Senator Rehman expressed concern that it now appears the stakeholders will have to initiate the meetings themselves. “It seems that we will have to take the lead in these meetings ourselves,” she said.

Looking ahead, she emphasized the need for new amendments in the upcoming session to protect citizens’ rights and media freedom, even if the bill is passed. “In the next session, we must introduce new amendments to safeguard citizens’ rights and media freedom, regardless of whether the bill is passed.,” Senator Rehman concluded.