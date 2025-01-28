PTI pulls out of fourth round of talks with government: Gohar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to skip the fourth round of talks with the government scheduled for today in Islamabad, as confirmed by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan during a media briefing on Monday evening. The announcement came after his meeting with a delegation of the Anchors Association of Pakistan.

“We will not be attending tomorrow’s meeting with the government,” Gohar Ali Khan stated, adding that the National Assembly Speaker’s secretary had been informed of PTI’s decision. The PTI leader explained that the party had given the government a seven-day window to form judicial commissions to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26, but the government failed to meet this demand, prompting PTI to exit the negotiations.

In a last-ditch effort to salvage the talks, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq reportedly reached out to PTI leader Asad Qaiser, urging him to attend today’s meeting. However, sources reveal that Qaiser did not commit to attending the session, raising questions about the future of the negotiations.

Meanwhile, PTI is expected to meet with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman today, where the PTI delegation is set to deliver a message from party founder Imran Khan.

The government’s negotiating committee, however, remains undeterred. Prime Minister’s Adviser on Public and Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, highlighted that the seven “working” days allocated for the dialogue process officially end today, and the government is still holding out hope for PTI’s participation. Should PTI skip today’s meeting, however, the government has made it clear that its negotiation committee will be dissolved.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a spokesperson for the government’s committee, criticized PTI’s stance as “illogical” and accused the opposition party of taking six weeks to present their demands, while the ruling coalition only requested seven working days to provide a written response.

The PTI and the ruling coalition have been in talks for nearly a month, with three rounds of negotiations already held. However, the process has stalled as PTI insists on the formation of judicial commissions to probe the violent protests on May 9, 2023, and the crackdown on PTI protesters in Islamabad on November 26, 2023.

With both sides at an impasse, the future of the negotiations hangs in the balance.