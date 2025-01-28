Gold prices decrease by Rs300 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs 289,100 on Monday against its sale at Rs 289,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.257 to Rs.247,856 from Rs , 248,113 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.227,209 from Rs. 227,445. The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.14 to Rs3,395 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs12 to Rs.2,910. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 to $2,767 from $2,770, the Association reported.