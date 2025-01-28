Senate panel approves Peca amendment bill as Opp cries foul

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior approved the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025 with a majority vote on Monday while the opposition and journalists strongly criticised the changes to the country’s cybercrime laws.

The National Assembly rushed the controversial amendments to the country’s cybercrime laws last week amid protests, with PTI lawmakers and journalists walking out of proceedings. PPP members had voiced their support during the voting. The bill is now with the Senate after being referred to the standing committee on interior.

The bill proposes a new provision, Section 26(A), to Peca, to penalise perpetrators of “fake news” online. It said anyone who intentionally spreads, displays, or transmits false information likely to cause fear, panic, or unrest in society may face up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs2 million, or both.

According to a report issued by Senator Faisal Rehman, chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, the bill was discussed by Senators Shahadat Awan, Palwasha Khan, Dostain Khan Domki, Irfan Siddiqui, Naeema Ahsan and Umer Farooq while Senator Karman Murtaza attended as a special guest.

According to the report, the bill “primarily seeks to modernise … the legislative framework for combating cybercrimes in Pakistan”, while the interior secretary emphasised that the bill was written in good faith and aimed to “protect the general public … and to make the in-field act more effective to protect people’s rights”.

As per the report, PML-N’s Senator Siddiqui said that he agreed with the intent behind the amendment bill while Rehman raised his reservations on the proposed amendments and argued that they circumvented the freedom of speech, adding that they were moved in haste and he was against them as per the PTI’s policy.

“After detailed discussion, the bill was put to the vote of committee which was passed by the majority votes,” the report reads, adding that the committee recommended that the bill be passed by the Senate.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the Senate said Rehman emphasised the committee’s readiness to provide constructive suggestions to the government to facilitate improvement.

“The committee members unanimously agreed on the necessity of a robust law to prevent electronic crimes and ensure strict compliance. They highlighted that existing laws addressing issues such as pornography, child protection and hate speech lack clear definitions.

“The members agreed that the bill is of utmost importance, as trolling and abuse are widespread issues that must be curtailed. Following a comprehensive discussion, the committee unanimously resolved to cooperate on refining the proposed law and formulating meaningful recommendations.”

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt assailed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi over the Peca amendment while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. “This is a very big crime,” he said.

Separately, the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom approved the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2025, with four votes in favour of the bill and two against.

During the meeting, Senator Murtaza voiced objections to some sections of the bill. “Why is this bill being rushed?” he asked. “I have proposed an amendment to Section 7 of the bill. The bill will interfere with provinces’ rights.”

Senator Palwasha, the committee’s chairman, said that officials from the law ministry would be consulted. The officials said that the matter was already with the federation, which was using its powers.

Regarding the bill, the IT and telecom secretary said that the commission would be a high-level body that could make the relevant decisions. “The provinces will have roles in the commission,” the secretary said.

Murtaza asserted that there is no need to rush the bill.

Senator Anusha Rehman said, “Under the Digital Nation plan, the whole of Pakistan has to become digital.” She then asked if any mechanisms were created in place to disburse funding to the provinces.

The IT secretary responded that sectoral plans would be made under the master plan. “The National Digital Commission will decide on the grants for the sectoral plan, for which the provinces will receive grants,” the secretary said.

Senator Palwasha inquired about how a digitised country would be achieved without a data protection bill. “If you cannot bring a bill, then we will hold a public hearing on Senator Afnan’s data protection bill,” she said. The IT secretary told the committee that the IT ministry was working on the data protection bill and consulting with stakeholders.