Bilawal, Memon discuss administrative affairs: Minister laments disparity in federal projects concerning Sindh

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that, in accordance with the decision of the Sindh Cabinet, the process for appointing Vice Chancellors of universities has been improved.

The new approach allows not only teachers but also professor, retired professionals, and experts in the relevant field to be considered as candidates for the position of Vice Chancellor. Under the existing system, any professor is eligible to be appointed as a Vice Chancellor. The law enabling the appointment of professors as Vice Chancellors was also introduced by the Pakistan Peoples Party. While professors can still be appointed as Vice Chancellors, the criteria have now been broadened to include more options.

Addressing a press conference at the Social Media Directorate, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, highlighted that former Vice Chancellors of Sindh University, such as Allama I.I Qazi, Mazharul Haq Siddiqui, Nisar Siddiqui, and Mehran University’s Muzaffar Shah, were bureaucrats who were appointed as VCs. He noted that the number of universities in Sindh has increased from 8 to 30. He questioned the course of action if the pool of applicants remains limited. Under the new procedure, the age limit for applicants is set at 62 years, and possessing a Ph.D. in the relevant field is mandatory. He urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the Sindh government.

He stated that yesterday, a business representative, made certain remarks in the presence of a federal minister. I would like to clarify that Punjab is also our province, and motorways are being developed there. However, I must point out that federal governments have predominantly been led by parties from Punjab, and their focus has largely been on developing motorways in that province.

Meanwhile, Sindh has experienced significant neglect in terms of effective motorway infrastructure, a concern we have consistently raised. We have documented the disparities in federal projects allocated to Sindh and other provinces. If we are to compare the performance of Chief Ministers, we should consider their contributions to different mega projects. For instance, in the energy sector, the Thar Coal project stands out as a significant achievement for Sindh. This project was initiated by the PPP government but was halted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government. In 2008, when President Asif Ali Zardari’s government returned to power, the Thar Coal project was revived. Today, Thar coal is recognized as the cheapest coal in the country, producing the most affordable electricity. Experts agree that Thar coal has the potential to generate electricity at the lowest cost nationwide.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that Sindh province leads in the health sector, citing unique models such as the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), and the CyberKnife facility. He emphasized that free liver and lung transplants are being conducted at Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences in Sindh, a model unparalleled elsewhere. Notably, Sindh’s CyberKnife unit is the only one worldwide offering free treatment. The Sindh government prioritizes human health and life. He stated that the Sindh government is working on improving roads and that Sindh’s universities are providing excellent educational services. Under the solarization project, the government is undertaking a unique initiative to provide affordable solar electricity to millions of people. Guided by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision, the construction of 2.1 million houses for flood victims, granting them ownership rights, stands as one of the Sindh government’s most significant projects.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the public has increasingly placed their trust in the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in successive elections, resulting in higher vote counts. He acknowledged existing challenges and affirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to addressing them. He commended President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Ms. Faryal Talpur, and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for their exceptional contributions to Sindh’s development. He noted that individuals from various provinces are coming to Sindh for employment and business opportunities, which serves as a significant testament to the Sindh government’s performance. He emphasized that all provinces are dear to the PPP, and Sindh warmly welcomes people from across the country.

He mentioned that the Sindh government is currently entangled in a legal dispute before the Supreme Court concerning Rs. 180 billion in cess tax collected by the Excise Department. He emphasized that these funds are crucial for Sindh to continue serving its people effectively, especially given the province’s limited financial resources. He expressed a hope that these funds would be released to facilitate ongoing development work in the region. In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Interior Minister and the Sindh IG have already provided clarification regarding Chinese citizens. He emphasized that we value the safety of Chinese citizens more than our own lives. Some SOPs have been established regarding security, and we want everyone to adhere to these SOPs.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that a professor can certainly become a vice-chancellor, but if a better candidate can be found among administrative experts, they too have been given a chance. In response to a question, he said that at present, PTI is facing serious internal contradictions. We want them to come to the negotiating table and put an end to foreign conspiracies against the country. When their founder was punished, not a single person came out to protest. In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that he supports anti-encroachment operations. He explained that whenever such operations are initiated, compensation has to be paid. Sindh is the only province that also provides compensation for removing encroachments.

There are attacks on the police during these operations, and the government has to make decisions based on public reaction. He emphasized the need to improve our mindset and cooperate in government actions against encroachments during anti-encroachment operations. In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Pakistan Peoples Party received the NFC award during the tenure of President Asif Ali Zardari, which helped strengthen the parliament permanently.

Separately, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senior Minister of Sindh Government Sharjeel inam Memon met at Bilawal House in which political and administrative affairs of the province were discussed.