Sindh cabinet body approves Rs120m under non-development funds

The Sindh Cabinet Committee on Finance meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chairman Committee Provincial Minister for Energy and Planning and Development Board Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani and Sindh Interior and Law Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar. The meeting was specially attended by Sindh Government Spokesperson Sumita Afzal Syed, while the meeting was attended by Secretary Finance, Secretary Education, Chairman Planning and Development, Secretary Irrigation, Secretary Universities and Boards and other officers.

In the meeting, after lengthy consultations and after the objections of Planning and Development were removed, approval was given to pay Rs.120 million from non-development funds for the 400kW solarization of Sanghar Cadet College and it was made mandatory that all cadet colleges across Sindh, including Sanghar Cadet College, utilize their personal funds in such a way that they do not need grants from the Sindh government in the future. In the meeting, the construction of roads in District Sujawal under the local government was started in 2021 at a cost of Rs77.858 million, so far Rs29.88 million has been spent in the construction and the remaining Rs47 million has been released as non-development funds to complete the project on which the committee members expressed their reservations and gave conditional permission to complete the project at the same cost and gave instructions to provide a written guarantee not to send its review summary.

In the meeting, Sindh Culture, Tourism and Archives directed to send this agenda to the Sindh Information Department on a grant of Rs20 million for the promotion of Sindhi culture through Sindhi drama, films and web series and from there to send it through the Information Department. Chairman Committee Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government has kept a fund of Rs.1 billion in the Information Department in this regard and this can be given through them.

In the meeting, the Director of the Kidney Center gave details on the request for a one-time grant of Rs.500 million for the Kidney Center, which will provide 15-bed ICU and other facilities. However, the committee members instructed the Health Secretary to compile a detailed report on it in the next meeting. In the meeting, the committee approved the expansion of the Sindh Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation building and the construction of two new floors on it, out of which Rs.200 million out of Rs.600 million will be included in non-development funds, while the remaining Rs.400 million will be included in the annual development schemes of the next financial year.

The meeting approved the rehabilitation of the rains and flood-affected sections of MNV drains under ROBD-I & III in the year 2022, which is to be done under the federal government due to approving the non-payment of funds from WAPDA and the impact on the people of Sindh, the committee stressed that the payment should be taken from WAPDA and the funds should be returned. In the meeting, the agenda of the appointment of a consultant in the School Education and Literacy Department was postponed until the next meeting.