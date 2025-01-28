Israel opens Eichmann trial archives online

Israel’s national archives announced Monday they were granting public access online to hundreds of thousands of documents from the trial of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, one of the main organisers of the Holocaust.

Timed to coincide with International Holocaust Memorial Day, which marks 80 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, the national archives uploaded 380,000 pages of “chilling testimony, correspondence, lists and photographs” to their website, the Israeli prime minister’s office said in a statement. Eichmann, who fled to Argentina and lived there under a fake identity after World War II, was captured by Israeli spies in 1960 after a years-long manhunt and clandestinely taken to Israel to stand trial.

He was found guilty of masterminding the implementation of the “final solution”, the Nazis’ plan to exterminate Jews, and was executed by hanging in 1962, aged 56.