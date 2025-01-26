Aseefa inaugurates groundbreaking of People’s School Project

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, First Lady of Pakistan, Member National Assembly, and Chairperson of Sindh Peoples Welfare Trust (SPWT), inaugurated the groundbreaking ceremony for the People’s School, a transformative educational initiative aimed at fostering quality education and youth empowerment.

The Sindh Peoples Welfare Trust (SPWT), founded by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in February 1987, continues her legacy of uplifting communities through education and healthcare.

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was accompanied by Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Chancellor of SZABIST University and Sindh’s Minister for Health, along with the SPWT Board of Trustees, including Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Mr. Abdul Aziz Edhi, Mr. Khursheed Junejo, Ms. Lubna Khalid, and Dr. Suleman Shaikh.

The People’s School will be constructed in Karachi and is designed to provide a state-of-the-art educational environment. Under the first phase, the project will include primary and secondary school facilities, an administrative block, and external development works, ensuring a modern and holistic learning experience for students.

The People’s School is envisioned as a beacon of academic excellence, operating on a hybrid model to provide free education to underprivileged students while offering affordable options to others. With its modern infrastructure and comprehensive facilities, the school aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

Speaking on the occasion, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari highlighted the enduring vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the role of education in shaping Pakistan’s future. She remarked, “This groundbreaking represents our unwavering commitment to providing quality education and creating opportunities for future generations. This project is not just about building a school; it is about building a better future.”

Dr. Suleman Shaikh, Member Board of Trustees, reflected on the trust’s journey and the commitment of its founding members. He shared, “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto envisioned initiatives like this school. It is heartwarming to see her daughter turning this vision into reality, ensuring access to education and hope for the community.”

The event was attended by several distinguished personalities, including SZABIST University Board members Mr. Zahoor Hussain Shujra, Mr. Ali Mandviwala, Ms. Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Dr. Talib Lashari, and Mr. Ghulam Shabbir Shah. Prominent MPAs and officials present included Mr. Saeed Ghani, Ms. Sadia Javed, Mr. Shiraz Shoukat Rajper, Mr. Asif Khan, Senator Waqar Mehdi, Najmi Alam.