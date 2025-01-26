Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China surpass $226 million in 2024

Pakistan’s exports of sesame seeds to China exceeded $226 million in 2024, marking a significant development in bilateral trade relations.

This export growth reflects the increasing demand for Pakistani agricultural products in the Chinese market and highlights potential areas for further economic cooperation, according to Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor at Pakistan’s Embassy in China.

Ghulam stated that the rise in sesame seed exports in recent years can be attributed to several factors, including enhanced agricultural practices, improved quality control measures, and the establishment of direct trade links between Pakistani farmers and Chinese importers.

Known for their nutritional value and diverse culinary applications, Pakistani sesame seeds have gained popularity among Chinese consumers, contributing to the surge in demand.

According to the latest data from General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), China imported 177,640.638 tons of sesame seeds from Pakistan between January and December 2024, with a total trade value of $226.52 million.

Pakistani farmers report that Chinese importers have expressed satisfaction with the quality of the seeds, which are widely used in cooking oil, snacks, and health foods.

The seeds are also recognized for their health benefits, including high levels of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, making them a preferred ingredient in the health-conscious Chinese market.

Overall, China imported 1,182,602.068 tons of sesame seeds worth $1.86 billion from global suppliers in 2024. Niger, Tanzania, and Pakistan were the top three sources, with exports valued at $514 million, $229 million, and $226 million, respectively, Gwadar Pro reported.