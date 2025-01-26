Emily Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively legal battle

Emily Baldoni is standing by her man. Justin Baldoni’s wife has shared a tribute to the director in honor of his 41st birthday, marking her first public comment about her husband since his legal battle with Blake Lively, who he directed and costarred with in It Ends With Us, began in December after the actress sued him for alleged sexual harassment and retaliation. “Happy birthday my love,” Emily wrote on her Instagram Jan. 24, alongside a photo of the two kissing by the ocean while hugging and carrying their kids Maiya, 9, and Maxwell, 7. “Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again.” Emily shared her post days after the couple and their children were spotted at LAX heading out of Los Angeles, with Justin telling a celebrity photographer, as seen on TMZ, that he’s “grateful to be with the family.” He was later photographedcarrying a surfboard in Hawaii. In Blake’s lawsuit against him, which was filed soon after she submitted a near-identical complaint against Justin with the California Civil Rights Department, the actress alleges she and other It Ends With Us cast and crew members “experienced invasive, unwelcome, unprofessional and sexually inappropriate behavior” by the director on the set of the 2024 movie.