Evict and Convict

US President Donald Trump’s suggestion to “just clean out” Gaza and force Palestinians into Egypt and Jordan is abhorrent and an indirect way of encouraging war crimes. Shame! This callous remark disregards the historical trauma Palestinians have endured for decades and violates international norms.

Instead of holding Israel accountable for war crimes and chalking a way forward for Gaza rebuilding, Trump has come up with a vision that disregards human life and dignity. He equates the displacement of 2.3 million Palestinians with a simple administrative task. Such rhetoric, though not so unpredictable, fuels tensions but also undermines the Palestinian right to their homeland.

Palestinians have called Trump’s proposal another exodus, reminiscent of the Nakba of 1948. Their concerns cannot be ignored. Palestinians suffered 15 months of relentless Israeli bombardment, in which thousands of children, women and people were killed, maimed and displaced. Though Egypt and Jordan have rejected Trump’s suggestion, the softness in rejection shows that they can go for the idea if pressed harder. A broader Arab world’s opposition to forced displacement can change the game. The region cannot absorb the fallout of another humanitarian crisis engineered by geopolitical indifference.

Meanwhile, Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank go unchecked. The demolition of homes in Jenin and the bombing of residential buildings amount to war crimes. Israel’s justifications for targeting alleged “explosives factories” are hollow as the devastation inflicted on civilians is documented. The international community’s silence on these atrocities emboldens such actions.

The tragedy extends to southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces killed 15 civilians attempting to return to their homes. Lebanon’s government and the United Nations have voiced concern, yet no meaningful action has been taken to hold Israel accountable. This pattern of impunity perpetuates suffering and erodes any prospect of peace.

The world cannot afford to turn a blind eye to Palestinians’ plights. Their right to live, resist and remain in their homeland must be upheld. *