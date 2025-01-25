Rohingya in Peril

A country that often boasts of being the “world’s largest democracy,” has earned international scrutiny for its treatment of Rohingya refugees. These refugees who have fled violence and persecution in Myanmar, have found themselves subjected to discrimination, exploitation and imprisonment in India.

Despite India’s claims of providing sanctuary to the oppressed, the reality of the Rohingya community paints a grim picture. Fueled by Hindutva ideology, the Indian government has created an environment where refugees – particularly Muslim ones like the Rohingya – are not only denied their rights but also treated as second-class citizens.

One of the most disturbing elements of India’s treatment of Rohingya refugees is the widespread violence and intimidation carried out by Hindutva activists. These activists are empowered by a government that is often complicit in their actions and has targeted the Rohingya with hate speech, physical violence and social ostracism.

The government’s failure to protect these vulnerable minorities highlights a deep failure in India’s commitment to human rights, especially when considering her self-image as a beacon of democracy. Moreover, the Indian government’s restrictive policies toward Rohingya refugees have made it difficult for them to find safety within the country.

The government has imposed strict visa requirements and effectively criminalized the presence of Rohingya refugees which makes it harder for them to seek asylum. In a country that frequently boasts about her democratic ideals and history of non-violence, these tactics are seen as highly discriminatory. Rohingya refugees are left in limbo, unable to find legal status or protection, while India continues to portray itself as a global leader in democratic values.

India’s foreign policy also raises questions about her commitment to human rights. Despite widespread international condemnation of Myanmar’s brutal treatment of the Rohingya, India has continued to supply arms and ammunition to the Myanmar government. This complicity in Myanmar’s military operations which have included genocide against the Rohingya people.

This reveals India’s willingness to enable state-sponsored violence. It casts serious doubt on India’s commitment to supporting the victims of human rights abuses and maintaining a moral foreign policy. India’s refusal to sign the 1951 UN Convention relating to the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol exacerbates the suffering of Rohingya refugees.

This omission leaves the refugees without a clear legal framework for protection, exposing them to potential abuse and exploitation. Without international protections in place, India’s legal and humanitarian obligations are vague and Rohingya refugees are left in a dangerous and precarious position.

One of the most glaring contradictions in India’s treatment of the Rohingya refugees is the country’s refusal to recognize the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) identification cards as valid. The refugees are officially registered with the UNHCR but they have to face immense difficulty accessing basic services and protection in India.

The country’s classification of Rohingya refugees as “illegal migrants” under the Foreigners Act of 1946 and the Passport Act of 1967 further exacerbates their vulnerability. This not only makes it harder for them to integrate into Indian society but also subjects them to arbitrary detention, harassment and exploitation.

Currently, around 22,500 Rohingya refugees are registered with the UNHCR in India but the government does not acknowledge their status or provide them with the legal protections guaranteed under international law. These refugees live under the constant threat of detention and deportation, even though they have fled one of the most violent and repressive regimes in the world.

They are treated as criminals for simply seeking refuge from violence and persecution. The situation for Rohingya refugees in India is made even worse by widespread Islamophobia, which drives discrimination and violence against them. Due to their religion, they are often treated differently from other refugees. Rohingya Muslims have already been subjected to genocide in Myanmar, and now face a similar kind of persecution in India.

This religious intolerance fueled by the rise of Hindutva politics has turned India into a dangerous place for minorities. Many Rohingya refugees have been detained in Indian prisons for extended periods without charge or trial. According to reports, 676 Rohingya refugees are currently detained across the country and 608 of them have no ongoing court cases or pending sentences. These refugees remain incarcerated under India’s draconian policies.

Some detainees including children have been separated from their parents and placed in orphanages or juvenile detention centers. The treatment of these refugees represents a grave violation of international law and human rights. In September 2024, many detainees staged a hunger strike, demanding their release and resettlement.

The protests lasted from September 9 to 16 and resulted in the tragic deaths of several refugees including a months-old infant. The deaths of these innocents amidst such a protest, reflect the inhumane policies of the Indian government. This hunger strike brought global attention to the issue but India’s response was dismissive at best.

Further compounding the crisis, the government has cancelled the licenses of several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that provided legal aid to refugees, further denying them access to justice. In conclusion, the Indian government’s treatment of Rohingya refugees is an indelible stain on the country’s reputation.

India’s Hindutva-driven policies, coupled with her discriminatory actions have subjected a vulnerable population to suffering, imprisonment and death. Despite claims of being a sanctuary for the oppressed, India has failed to live up to her so-called democratic ideals and legal obligations. The international community must hold India accountable and demand that she honours her commitments to human rights and refugees. The time has come for India to truly embrace her democratic values, not just in rhetoric, but in practice.

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar and a freelance writer and can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com