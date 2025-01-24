Pakistan to pursue Malik Riaz’s extradition from UAE: Kh Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said that business tycoon Malik Riaz will not be able to evade accountability in the cases registered against him, stressing that neither the judicial system nor any political force would be able to assist him.

His statement comes after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cautioned the public on Tuesday against investing in Riaz’s new real estate project in Dubai, adding that the government was reaching out to the United Arab Emirates to seek his extradition through legal avenues.

The development came on the heels of PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse’s conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust case, in which Riaz and his son are also co-accused and proclaimed offenders. As PTI and legal experts pointed to the need for accountability for all those involved, the government said consultations were being carried out on how to bring the other absconders back.

Holding a press conference in Islamabad to address the issue once again, the defence minister stressed that Riaz would not be able to escape accountability this time.

“If someone has this misunderstanding or wishful thinking that there will be some compromise, or if they hope that if circumstances change, they’ll get relief … they shouldn’t expect to get any relief,” he said. “Neither our judicial system nor any political force could afford to get them relief. And if the proceedings related to their extradition start, they will not only be brought back here but other cases against them – including the illegal occupation of lands and construction of illegal societies – all these cases will be pursued.”

The minister said that Pakistan had an extradition treaty with the UAE that can be used against any convicted criminal after following a set procedure, adding that the case represented “accountability at the highest level, one where even the Pakistani media had no reach.” “The majority of the media houses cannot hold these individuals, these sacred cows, accountable, so much so that even mentioning or airing their names is forbidden,” he said. “So, just imagine how much those outlets have been obliged, and how much money has been invested in [keeping them silent].” He added that the state had ultimately caught up to these people after letting them go scot-free for 20 to 25 years.