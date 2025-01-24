Harnessing Pakistan’s Livestock Potential

Pakistan’s livestock and dairy sectors hold immense potential to catalyze economic growth and rural development.

Contributing approximately 14 percent to the national GDP and accounting for 60 percent of agricultural output, this sector supports nearly eight million rural families. Yet, despite its critical importance, the sector struggles with inefficiencies, low productivity, and poor infrastructure, which hinder its ability to meet domestic demand and tap into lucrative global markets. A transformation is not just desirable; it is imperative.

Pakistan’s per-animal milk yield is among the lowest in the world, averaging around 1,200 litres annually, compared to over 10,000 litres in developed countries like the United States. This discrepancy stems from suboptimal animal genetics, inadequate feed, and limited access to veterinary services. Addressing these challenges requires incentivizing the private sector to invest in breed improvement programs.

Importing high-yielding breeds and advancing artificial insemination technology can significantly improve productivity. Initiatives must include subsidies or loans tied to production metrics, ensuring accessibility for small-scale farmers. Brazil offers a case study in breed improvement; its crossbreeding programs between local and imported breeds, such as Holstein and Zebu, dramatically increased milk yields and positioned the country as a leading dairy exporter.

The Amul model offers a transformative blueprint for Pakistan. Established in 1946, this Indian cooperative model operates on a three-tier system encompassing village-level cooperatives, district milk unions, and a state federation. This structure ensures that farmers retain ownership of their milk while benefiting from collective resources for processing, packaging, and marketing.

Amul’s success, marked by its integration of over 3.6 million milk producers, has propelled India to become the largest milk producer globally. Pakistan can adapt this model by organizing village-level cooperatives, equipping them with basic testing and chilling facilities, and developing district-level processing plants.

Another notable example is Fonterra in New Zealand, a multinational dairy cooperative owned by 10,000 farmers. Fonterra’s focus on high-value dairy products such as infant formula, cheese, and whey protein exemplifies the potential for value addition. Pakistan must move beyond its reliance on fresh milk sales by investing in advanced processing facilities. These efforts can be further amplified through export-oriented policies, enabling Pakistan to tap into high-demand markets in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and China.

Cold chain infrastructure is a pressing need. An estimated 15-20 percent of milk produced in Pakistan goes to waste due to inadequate storage and transport facilities. Developing an efficient cold chain system through public-private partnerships is essential to reduce losses and ensure the quality of dairy products. Vietnam provides a successful example of how targeted government investments in cold storage facilities significantly boosted its seafood and dairy exports. Pakistan can adopt a similar approach, particularly in its major milk-producing regions like Punjab and Sindh.

Export potential remains largely untapped. The global halal food market, projected to exceed $2 trillion by 2030, offers a significant opportunity for Pakistan. Halal-certified dairy products, such as butter, cheese, and flavoured milk, can cater to high-demand markets in Gulf Cooperation Council countries and beyond. Malaysia successfully leveraged its halal certification system to become a global leader in halal food exports, including dairy products. Pakistan can learn from Malaysia’s robust regulatory framework and marketing strategies to strengthen its foothold in this growing market.

Innovation and technology adoption are critical to transforming the sector. Precision livestock farming, which uses sensors to monitor animal health and optimize feeding, has proven transformative in developed countries. In Israel, for instance, the use of smart dairy farming technologies has increased milk yields while reducing costs. These tools include automated milking systems, wearable sensors for cows, and real-time data analytics. Pakistan can replicate such innovations by creating technology hubs in partnership with private investors and international donors.

Environmental sustainability is another essential focus. Livestock farming is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, particularly methane. Countries like the Netherlands have implemented feed additives that reduce methane emissions by up to 30 percent. Similarly, Denmark has introduced stringent environmental guidelines for its livestock sector, supported by government subsidies for adopting green technologies. Pakistan can collaborate with these nations to implement feed additives and biogas plants, which convert animal waste into energy while reducing emissions.

Empowering women in the livestock sector can yield substantial economic and social benefits. Women are integral to livestock management in rural Pakistan but often lack access to resources and decision-making power. In Bangladesh, the Grameen Bank’s microfinance program specifically targeted women farmers, enabling them to invest in livestock and increase household incomes. Pakistan can replicate this success by launching gender-inclusive financial programs and offering women training in modern farming practices.

Vocational training for farmers is indispensable. Establishing training centres in rural areas to educate farmers on disease prevention, efficient milking techniques, and modern farming practices can bridge critical knowledge gaps. Ethiopia’s Agricultural Transformation Agency (ATA) has successfully implemented such programs, leading to a significant increase in livestock productivity. Pakistan could benefit from a similar model, particularly by partnering with international organizations like the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Financial inclusion is another cornerstone of progress. Rural farmers often face barriers in accessing credit, limiting their ability to invest in productivity-enhancing resources. Kenya’s M-Pesa platform revolutionized access to financial services in rural areas, enabling farmers to save, borrow, and transact via mobile phones. Pakistan’s financial institutions could adopt similar models to reach underserved farming communities.

Public-private partnerships can drive innovation and scale. The government must prioritize policies that incentivize private investment in cold chain infrastructure, processing facilities, and export promotion. India’s National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) offers an excellent example of such collaboration. By linking private investors with rural cooperatives, NDDB has modernized India’s dairy supply chain and expanded export capabilities.

The role of marketing and branding cannot be overstated. Pakistan’s dairy industry has traditionally focused on raw milk, ignoring the potential of high-margin value-added products like flavoured milk, Greek yoghurt, and speciality cheeses. In Ireland, the government launched the “Origin Green” initiative to brand and market its dairy products as sustainable and high-quality, leading to a surge in exports. Pakistan can adopt similar strategies to elevate its global image and attract international buyers.

Addressing post-harvest waste is critical for maximizing efficiency. In India, mobile milk collection units equipped with chilling facilities have significantly reduced spoilage in remote areas. Pakistan can deploy such mobile units, particularly in far-flung rural regions, to ensure that milk reaches processing centres in optimal conditions.

The livestock sector’s potential extends beyond dairy. The global halal meat market offers another lucrative avenue for exports. Brazil’s dominance in halal meat exports, driven by its focus on quality assurance and certification, provides a clear roadmap for Pakistan to follow. By investing in modern meat processing facilities and certification systems, Pakistan can cater to the growing demand for halal meat in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Similarly, by-products like leather and bioenergy present additional opportunities for economic diversification.

Metrics for success must be clearly defined to measure progress. These could include doubling per-animal yield, increasing dairy exports by 50 percent within five years, or creating one million rural jobs. Regular monitoring and reporting on these metrics can ensure accountability and guide policy adjustments.

Pakistan’s livestock and dairy sectors hold transformative potential for economic growth and rural development. By adopting successful models like Amul and Fonterra, learning from examples in Vietnam, Kenya, and Ireland, embracing technology and innovation, and focusing on environmental sustainability, Pakistan can position itself as a global player in the dairy and livestock markets. These practical steps, supported by strategic investments and policy reforms, can drive economic growth, create jobs, and uplift rural communities. The time to act is now.

The writer is a financial expert and can be reached at jawadsaleem.1982@gmail.com. He tweets @JawadSaleem1982