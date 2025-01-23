Pakistan’s first ever Signature Jewellery Show held in Lahore

The first ever Pakistan Signature Jewellery Show took place at a local hotel in Lahore, where the country’s most iconic brands came together to showcase their finest collections.

The brands included Hanif Jewellers, Neemar Jewels, Aliel, Damas, Sonica Jewellers by Akram Sheikh, Sheen by Shaika, Zargali and Karat Jewellers under the same umbrella, an event that was marketed with public relations done by Amber Liaqat of Aura.

These nine esteemed brands displayed their most exquisite collections at the event where the who’s who from fashion, entertainment and social scene of Lahore rubbed shoulders to show their support to the event.

“It was a great initiative taken by noted jewellers of the country to come together under one roof and put up this brilliant show. It also gives out a great message of how the jeweller community united and now want to take this show globally and show the international market that local craftsmanship and designs can match any leading jewellry brands internationally. I feel honoured and privileged that Aúra PR has been associated with such a prestigious event,” Amber Liaqat said while talking exclusively to Daily Times.

Breathtaking designs from all the brands were showcased where each jeweler put their best foot forward to make its presence felt and attract buyers. Guests were welcomed with good deals and packages also to accommodate budgets.