NA passes Peca amendment bill amid walkout by Opp, journalists

The National Assembly of Pakistan has passed the much-debated amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (peca), granting the government expanded powers to regulate and control social media platforms.

The bill was presented as part of efforts to combat the spread of illegal content online, but has sparked widespread protests, particularly among journalists.

The Peca Act Amendment Bill 2024 was introduced in the National Assembly under a supplementary agenda by Federal Minister Rana Tanveer.

The bill includes provisions to establish a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), which will be empowered to remove online content deemed unlawful.

The bill also defines a broader scope of illegal content, including material that promotes violence, hatred, or defamation, and content that is harmful to national security.

The legislation was passed with overwhelming support in the National Assembly, despite protests from members of the press.

As the bill was introduced, journalists staged a walkout from the press gallery in protest, condemning what they called restrictions on press freedom and the potential for government overreach in regulating online discourse.

One of the key provisions of the new amendments is the establishment of the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), which will have the authority to remove prohibited content and take action against individuals who share such material. The authority will also oversee the regulation of social media platforms and has been given the power to enforce compliance through directives and penalties.

The bill further expands the definition of “illegal online content,” including content that incites violence, promotes pornography, or undermines public order.

The government can now block websites, applications, or communication channels that violate these new criteria.

The bill also proposes severe penalties for those involved in spreading false information or fake news, with offenders facing up to three years in prison and fines of up to Rs20 million.

The amendments have stirred controversy among media professionals, many of whom argue that the bill infringes upon press freedoms and stifles independent journalism.

Journalists have raised concerns that the vague language of the bill could be used to censor critical reporting, particularly regarding government actions.

The Peca amendments also pave the way for a new social media protection tribunal to expedite cases involving online crimes, with the tribunal required to resolve cases within 90 days.

Furthermore, the bill proposes the dissolution of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing, with its responsibilities transferring to the newly established National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.

Opposition leaders have voiced strong concerns over the amendments, accusing the government of using the law to suppress dissent and limit freedom of expression online.

The ruling government, however, maintains that the changes are necessary to safeguard the public from harmful and illegal content that could disrupt national security.

With the bill now passed in the National Assembly, the Peca amendments will likely face further scrutiny in the Senate. The debate over the legislation is expected to continue as Pakistan grapples with balancing online freedoms and security concerns in an increasingly digital world.