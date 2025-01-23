Trump urges lower oil prices, interest rates, taxes at Davos

US President Donald Trump told business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that he wants to lower global oil prices, interest rates and taxes, and warned they will face tariffs if they make their products abroad.

“I’ll demand that interest rates drop immediately. And likewise, they should be dropping all over the world,” Trump said via video conference on Thursday. “I’m also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil.”

The remarks were the first of Trump’s four-day-old presidency to global business and political leaders at a time when markets are on edge over his plans for broad tariffs on imported goods.

Oil prices turned negative as Trump spoke, while the euro dipped and the US dollar swung between gains and losses against a basket of foreign currencies.

Some of his harshest criticism was reserved for traditional US allies Canada and the European Union who he threatened again with new tariffs, while berating their import policies blaming them for the US’s trade goods deficit with these partners.

“One thing we’re going to be demanding is we’re going to be demanding respect from other nations. Canada. We have a tremendous deficit with Canada. We’re not going to have that anywhere,” he said.

People cheered as Trump’s face appeared on the big screen. Trump, whose first elected office was the White House, listed the rapid-fire changes he had made since his swearing-in on Monday.

He also sharply criticizing his predecessor Joe Biden and policies that have dominated at Davos for years, from climate change policies to diversity. Former US Secretary of State John Kerry, who served under Biden, visibly winced as he listened.

Trump promised to reduce inflation with a mix of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts along with his crackdown on illegal immigration and commitment to making the United States a hub of artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies and fossil fuels. He also criticized levels of taxation in the European Union.

“The United States has the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth, and we’re going to use it,” Trump said. “Not only will this reduce the cost of virtually all goods and services, it will make the United States a manufacturing superpower.”