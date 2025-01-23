‘Efforts afoot to digitize education system under Punjab’s CM vision’

A consultative session was organized by the Punjab Libraries Foundation on the topic of promoting the vision of e-books and e-libraries in the province in which officials from various departments and libraries as well as important publishers participated. The participants emphasized the need to promote e-book culture in the current era of digitization in the session chaired by Secretary Archives and Libraries Muhammad Khan Ranjha and exchanged various suggestions in this regard.

In the consultation session, Secretary Cooperatives Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, DG Industries Mr. Asif Ali Farooq, DG Libraries Kashif Manzoor, Chairman Punjab Liquidation Board Zaheer Abbas, Additional Director General PITB Kashif Farooq, Chief of IT Planning and Development Board Waqas Ranjha, Director Majlis Taraqqi Adab Abbas Tabish, Chief Education Planning and Development Board Shahid Iqbal, Chief Librarian Punjab University Haroon Usmani, Senior Program Manager PITB Dr. Aqsa Ghazi, Wasif Nagi from Jang Group and Director Archives Punjab Shamim Asghar, among others, expressed their views regarding the promotion of e-books and e-libraries.

In this regard, the participants were apprised about the vision and possible steps of the Chief Minister Punjab. In the session, the participants were briefed on the importance of transition to digital format through e-libraries and e-books. Secretary Archives Muhammad Khan Ranjha said that the world is moving towards digitization. According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab for transforming the province towards ‘Digital Punjab’, attention is also being paid to digitizing the education system.

He said that a strategy is being formulated to make books accessible to the students in digital format. Online facility will increase books reading trend. On this occasion, authors and publishers appreciated CM Punjab’s ‘Digital Punjab’ vision and assured their cooperation in making it a reality.