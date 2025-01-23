Government dismisses concerns over misuse, guarantees proper procedure, as debate continues on Peca revisions

Amid widespread concerns over proposed changes to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (Peca), the federal government has reassured that the law will not be misused, promising due process and ongoing debate over the contentious amendments.

Prime Minister’s Coordinator, Rana Ihsaan Afzal, addressed the issue during an appearance on Geo News’ Geo Pakistan on Thursday, stating, “[This law] will not be misused, and if it is, multiple forums will be available to identify the misuse, and the law can be amended further if necessary.”

His comments come after the government presented amendments to the Peca, reducing the jail term for “intentionally disseminating false and fake information” from seven years to three. The proposed Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025 introduces new definitions, the creation of regulatory bodies, and tougher penalties for spreading false information.

The amendment proposes that anyone found intentionally spreading information known to be false or likely to cause public unrest could face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to Rs2 million, or both.

Additionally, the amendments suggest the formation of the Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority (SMPRA), which would have the power to block or remove harmful content online. The authority would act on complaints about false information within 24 hours, and individuals affected could appeal for the removal of such content. The SMPRA would also have oversight over social media platforms, requiring them to register with the body and pay any prescribed fees.

A key component of the proposal is the creation of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) and the Social Media Protection Tribunal.

Afzal defended the amendments, explaining that the issue of social media misuse isn’t a political problem, but a widespread issue affecting thousands of people who fall victim to libel and misinformation. He emphasized the need for updated laws, given the shortcomings of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in addressing these complaints.

“Excessive misinformation violates people’s rights,” Afzal said, adding, “Shall we allow the violation of people’s rights to continue?”

When questioned about the government’s role in the process, Afzal clarified that the executive would appoint individuals to manage the new bodies, and any emerging flaws would be addressed. He also addressed concerns about the perceived rush in the process, asserting that consultations had been held in multiple phases before the bill was introduced.

Afzal assured that the scope of “misinformation” would be refined once the relevant authority is in place, and that the body would have its own set of regulations and key performance indicators (KPIs). He stressed that the law is part of a broader issue, and political parties should look beyond their differences.

“It’s not PTI versus PML-N,” he said, “It’s about addressing the misuse of modern advancements, particularly in social media.” He also acknowledged that artificial intelligence has worsened the situation.