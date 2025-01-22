Cameron Diaz makes first red carpet appearance in five years

Cameron Diaz is back in action. As part of her Hollywood comeback, the actress-who came out of retirement in 2022 to film Back in Action-returned to the red carpet after a five-year absence. For the Jan. 15 premiere of the action-comedy in Berlin, Cameron kept it classic in head-to-toe black, stepping out in a sheer top with high-waisted jeans and penny loafers. She completed the monochromatic look with a long wool coat, as well as gold jewelry from Jennifer Fisher and a red lip. The 52-year-old was joined by her costar Jamie Foxx, who she said encouraged her to get back into acting. “I couldn’t say no to Jamie,” Cameron, who also worked with the Oscar winner on 1999’s Any Given Sunday and 2014’s Annie, told Fortune last year. “He said, ‘Come with me.’ And I was like, “OK, let’s do it.’ It’s our third film together.” For the Charlie’s Angels alum, filming Back in Action was a full circle moment. “The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie,” she said during an 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie.” Cameron added of her frequent collaborator, “He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented.” And as to why she left Hollywood in the first place? “Making movies is a particular skill set that is fun to exercise and be a part of,” Cameron told CBS News in 2022.