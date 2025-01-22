Seeds of Intolerance

In Attock, a senseless tragedy unfolded over a mere Rs 100 fare, resulting in the loss of life and serious injuries to an innocent father. Elsewhere in Lahore, a police inspector was allegedly shot dead by a workshop owner over a petty parking issue.

These horrifying incidents, shocking in their immediate brutality, highlight a deeper societal malaise we can no longer afford to ignore. What appears to be isolated events on the surface are, in fact, a disturbing emblem of our rapidly deteriorating culture of intolerance. The rickshaw driver in Attock found a heated argument to be enough reason to pick up daggers against a fellow citizen. Meanwhile, the suspect who opened fire at the inspector walking on his rooftop claimed that he had been humiliated on numerous occasions, prompting him to take the extreme step.

The rise in aggressive behaviour, often exacerbated by economic despair and a general decline in civility, is manifesting in daily confrontations that escalate into life-altering violence.

Experts have long raised alarm bells about this concerning trend: a creeping intolerance permeating both public spaces and private interactions. What had begun as a wave of violence permeated by the vigilante brigade, mostly directed towards women and minority groups has now morphed into an uncontrollable beast that now threatens anyone who dares to challenge the status quo. How have we allowed ourselves to devolve to a point where a minor financial disagreement can lead to the loss of life? The heart of the issue lies within our collective mindset. Increasingly, anger, impatience, and aggression are becoming our default responses to challenges, overshadowing the empathy and understanding that once characterized our culture. Of course, it does not help to witness a media landscape reduced to a chaotic wrestling ring, where the lowest blows seem to garner the most applause.

The situation is untenable and demands immediate corrective measures from all quarters of society. From the violence-torn northwestern Kurram to escalating attacks on Ahmaddiya religious sites to seemingly endless episodes of gender-based crimes, all tragedies are indictments of our societal values. As citizens, we face a pivotal moment where the choices we make in our daily lives can either exacerbate or alleviate this rising tide of intolerance. We must educate ourselves and commit to bridging our differences, as only then can we reclaim our humanity. Lives are precious, and it’s high time we recognise just how much they are truly worth. *