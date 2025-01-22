Sherry Rehman warns new canal project could dry up fertile lands

Senator Sherry Rehman, Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), voiced strong objections in the Senate regarding the government’s proposal to extract water from the Indus River for the construction of six new canals in Cholistan. She stated that the PPP firmly rejects this proposal, as it could have detrimental effects on Sindh’s agricultural sector.

Senator Rehman emphasized that Sindh’s various districts are already grappling with severe water shortages, and the proposed canals will worsen the situation. She added that the PPP considers this move by the federal government to be a violation of Sindh’s rights. She also pointed out that due to the incompetence of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), Sindh is already the most affected province. Senator Rehman asked, “If Sindh does not have enough water, how can we provide water to Balochistan?”

Senator Rehman raised concerns that the project to irrigate barren land in Cholistan would lead to the desertification of Sindh’s fertile lands, severely impacting its agricultural productivity. She warned that while the new canals may benefit a few companies financially, millions of farmers and their families about 20 million people could face unemployment.

She further questioned the feasibility of the project, pointing out that from 1999 to 2023, both Sindh and Punjab experienced significant water shortages, with Sindh facing an annual deficit of 13.7% and Punjab 19.4%. Additionally, she highlighted that Punjab had submitted incorrect reports regarding water availability, ignoring both current and future water needs.

According to Sherry Rehman, the average annual water flow below Kotri has remained at 14 million acre-feet (MAF), and the overall annual deficit in the Indus River system is 36.63 MAF. She also noted that climate change is exacerbating the water shortage, with a 23.3% reduction in snowfall and an alarming 3% annual melt of glaciers.

The PPP leader stressed that the proposed project would require a consistent and additional water flow, which is currently not available in the system. She called for greater transparency, accurate data, and the consent of all stakeholders before any new command areas are developed.

Senator Rehman highlighted the widespread opposition to the proposed six canals from all political circles and farmers in Sindh. She warned that these canals could pose a severe threat to the agricultural sectors of both Sindh and Balochistan. She also pointed out that several districts, including Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, and Badin, are already facing water shortages.

Sherry Rehman also criticized the government for its failure to convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for almost 11 months, which she argued shows the government’s disregard for the rights and issues of the provinces. She noted that the Prime Minister has violated the Constitution by not calling CCI meetings every three months as mandated. Sherry Rehman urged the federal government to immediately convene the CCI to address the urgent issues facing the provinces, including the serious concerns over the proposed canals in Cholistan.

After the Minister was unable to satisfy the PPP members Rehman requested the matter e referred to the relevant committee for further clarity with officials present from Sindh and Balochistan, not to mention a clear date for the holding of a delayed CCI meeting.