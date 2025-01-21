Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik grace the ramp together in Doha

Renowned Pakistani actress Sana Javed and her husband, former cricketer Shoaib Malik, recently stole the spotlight at a glamorous fashion event in Doha, Qatar. The power couple walked the ramp for acclaimed designer Nomi Ansari, showcasing breathtaking outfits that wowed the audience. Sana Javed, known for her stellar performances in hit dramas like ‘Pyare Afzal,’ ‘Khaani’ and ‘Kala Doriya,’ looked radiant in a black lehenga intricately embellished with floral designs. Shoaib Malik complemented her elegance perfectly, donning a sleek black sherwani that exuded sophistication. The event was a star-studded affair, with notable Pakistani celebrities such as Maya Ali and legendary singer Abida Parveen also in attendance. Sana Javed, who has a massive social media following of over 9 million, continues to make waves not just in the entertainment industry but also in the world of fashion. Her collaboration with Nomi Ansari for the ramp walk in Qatar further solidifies her status as a style icon. Shoaib Malik, with his effortless charisma, added to the couple’s charm, making their appearance one of the highlights of the evening. Fans and fashion enthusiasts flooded social media with admiration for the couple’s stunning looks and chemistry on the ramp.