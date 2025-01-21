Aseefa Bhutto launches SBB Block at Cadet College

The inauguration of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Block at Global Hub Girls’ Cadet College Malir was graced today by the First Lady of Pakistan and MNA, Her Excellency Mohtarma Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, as the Chief Guest. This milestone event celebrates a transformative step in empowering young women through education and leadership opportunities in Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including Commander Sohaib, CEO of Girls’ Cadet College Malir; Abdul Qadir Jaffer, Patron-in-Chief of Jaffer Foundation; Sardar Shah, Sindh’s Minister for Education; and Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sindh’s Minister for Health, who served as Guests of Honour. Numerous distinguished personalities from education, health, and government sectors also participated, showing their commitment to this vital initiative.

The event commenced with a Guard of Honour presented by female cadets from Cadet College Jhang to the Chief Guest. Following this, First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari unveiled the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Block, a dedicated facility symbolizing progress, opportunity, and hope for girls’ education in Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari emphasized the significance of education for young women. “Today, we honor the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who believed in the transformative power of education for all, especially for women. This block is more than just a building-it is a testament to her dream of a Pakistan where every girl has the tools to shape her future and lead with confidence.”

She further added, “Educated women are the cornerstone of a prosperous society. By investing in their education, we are investing in the future of Pakistan. I am deeply moved to see the dedication of the staff, the enthusiasm of the students, and the unwavering support from all stakeholders who made this vision a reality.”

Speakers at the event highlighted the importance of initiatives like the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Block, which are designed to foster leadership, cultivate skills, and provide quality education for young women. They applauded the role of the Jaffer Foundation and Falcon Education System in realizing this vision.

“The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Block is not just a building; it is a beacon of hope for generations to come,” the First Lady remarked. “This facility will nurture leaders who will contribute to our nation and beyond. I am proud to be part of this journey towards empowering women through education.”

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah assured the full support of the Sindh government, stating, “Education is a fundamental right, and we are committed to supporting such institutions that focus on the betterment of our youth.” Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho extended her ministry’s assistance for the health and well-being of the school’s students and staff.

The inauguration of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Block marks a significant stride towards gender equality and educational progress in the region. As part of the Global Hub School’s vision, the facility represents an unwavering commitment to equipping young women with the skills, knowledge, and leadership capabilities necessary to build a brighter future for Pakistan and South Asia.