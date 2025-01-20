Dua Lipa parties wild without rumoured fiance Callum Turner?

Dua Lipa was spotted enjoying a late-night party with friends during holiday to Chile. According to Daily Mail, the 29-year-old singer recently jetted off to the South American country with her make-up artist Katie Jane Hughes and fashion exec Olivia Moss. During her wild night out, she could be seen flashing her engagement ring. The Houdini hitmaker is said to be engaged to the Masters of the Air actor Callum Turner, after he “got down on one knee for a romantic proposal” over Christmas. Although, the news has neither been confirmed nor denied by any of them. The Love Again crooner and the 34-year-old actor first sparked romance rumours early last year in January when they both attended his film, Masters Of The Air’s afterparty in London. While discussing their rumoured engagement, a source dished out to The Sun, “Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn’t be happier.” “Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake,” they claimed. According to the insider, Callum Turner is “such a solid support” for Dua Lipa, moreover, “they make a wonderful couple”.